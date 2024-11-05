Clallam County’s precise presidential prediction

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Clallam County is known for two things: its natural beauty and its political precision.

For the past 44 years, Clallam County voters have proved more accurate than national polls when it comes to picking a President. The county is now the last remaining bellwether county in America.

From Ronald Reagan in 1980 to Joe Biden in 2020, the candidate that won in Clallam County was the same candidate that took the presidency.

“It’s not that crazy a place. No one has an Ouija board or anything,” says Daniel Stengel, a political science professor at Peninsula College.

He describes Clallam County as a small but diverse community, home to fishermen and loggers, as well as retirees on fixed incomes.

“The one thing that stands out to me is that they all seem to be tuned in to the ups and downs of the economy, which tends to be the driving force in most political transitions during the last 40 years,” says Stengel.

The question remains - can they keep the streak alive?

“We’ll see!” says Kari, who lives in Port Angeles.

There’s no shortage of political signage throughout Clallam County. But a sign of what’s to come? Depends on who you ask.

“I would say I’ve seen more Harris signs,” says Kari.

“Around here? Trump,” says another resident. “I’ve seen more Trump [signs].”

Stengel’s prediction?

“I’d be surprised if it were a landslide one way or another. Yeah, ultimately, I think it’ll be a close race in Clallam, as it is in the nation.”

©2024 Cox Media Group