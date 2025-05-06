Hood Canal Bridge re-opens after unexpected closure

WASHINGTON — The Hood Canal Bridge on State Route 104 has re-opened following an unexpected mechanical failure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT announced the closure Monday and said crews are still working to figure out what caused the issue.

The bridge was re-opened as of Tuesday.

Officials said they are consulting with additional engineers and internal experts in hopes of identifying the problem and determining a solution.

“We’re troubleshooting the issue but can’t yet determine the cause,” WSDOT said in a statement on Monday.

The bridge, which spans Hood Canal and connects the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas, is a key transportation route for drivers heading to and from the northern Olympic Peninsula.

The bridge will close again at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 8. Travelers can expect delays of up to an hour.

