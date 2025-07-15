City of Seattle ordered to come up with plan to address public lewdness at Denny Blaine Park

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has been ordered to come up with a plan to address the “public nusiances” at Denny Blaine Park.

This comes after a court granted an injunction that was brought fourth by the group ‘Denny Blaine Park For All,’ a neighbor association.

The group was calling for the closure of Denny Blaine Park following “nearly daily” instances of public masturbation, sex acts and drug use.

The neighborhood group argued in their injunction that the city has not taken action to address these problems, and that the “city is refusing to even comply with its own code of conduct which prohibits nudity, not to mention sexual acts,” according to the injunction.

In the injunction, the city did not dispute most of the allegations and countered that nudity has been practiced at Denny Blaine Park for years. The city said in the injunction that nudity itself is not considered a nuisance, but the sex acts are.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Group files suit against city of Seattle over multiple instances of lewd acts at park

“While the city has indeed taken action to alleviate parking problems, it has elected not to reduce or eliminate nudity and sexual problems at the park,” the injunction read.

The court ruled that the city has 14 days to submit a plan of abatement.

It also ruled against the neighborhood group’s request to have the park closed immediately.

"Today’s decisiongranted the injunction andconfirmsthe City has failed to stop ongoing illegal activity at Denny Blaine Park — including public sex and masturbation, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct. The injunction is a necessary step to make the park safe for everyone, giving the City two weeks to do what it has ignored for years: respond to very real complaints and restore public safety," the Denny Blaine Park for All community group said in a statement.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the city of Seattle for comment and has yet to hear back.

It’s unclear what the next course of action is after the city sends its abatement plan.

©2025 Cox Media Group