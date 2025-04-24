Group files suit against city of Seattle over multiple instances public masturbation at park

SEATTLE — A neighborhood association group is suing the city of Seattle and its department of parks and recreation for allegedly failing to take action on multiple reports of public indecency and drug use.

The suit was filed by Denny Blaine Park for All, which “is an association of concerned neighbors dedicated to creating a welcoming and safe environment at Denny Blaine Park,” its website says.

The group says neighbors have repeatedly witnessed and documented men masturbating in broad daylight—on benches, sidewalks, and outside homes.

In their suit, they claim that the city and parks department have failed to act “despite years of complaints.”

“These acts are not occasional. Incidents are persistent, aggressive, and illegal. The park has become a magnet for indecent exposure, harassment, drug use, and trespassing,” the group said in an email to KIRO 7.

The lawsuit is calling on Seattle Parks to “enforce its own Code of Conduct” and dedicate resources to restore safety.

According to an email from the group, “if the City can’t ensure a safe environment, the suit urges temporary closure of the park until it can. ”

“This lawsuit isn’t about prohibiting access to the park or targeting expression— it’s about forcing the City to stop illegal, predatory behavior that endangers residents and parkgoers alike. Public spaces should be welcoming to everyone, but that’s impossible when harmful behavior goes unchecked. The City’s inaction has turned Denny Blaine into a place where aggressive, illegal behavior is tolerated—and that puts the whole community at risk," the group said in an email.

According to the suit, neighbors have been reaching out to the city since at least 2017.

The city of Seattle told KIRO 7 that it cannot comment on pending litigation.

In a statement to KIRO 7, the city of Seattle said:

“Creating clean, safe, and welcoming parks has been a top priority for Mayor Harrell from day one – including resolving encampments in parks across the city, increasing park maintenance, and increasing the number of park rangers from 2 to 28.

“The mayor has consistently stated that while individuals have a right to be nude at parks under state law, no one has the right to commit lewd, illegal, and unwanted sexual conduct at our parks, and no one has the right to make others feel unsafe at the park. Under this administration, efforts at Denny Blaine Park have included SPD enforcement of lewd conduct laws, deployment of park rangers, clearer parking regulations and enhanced parking enforcement, more frequent litter pickup, installation of portable toilets, and signage restoration."

KIRO 7 has also reached out to Seattle Police for information on enforcement for lewd behavior.

