City of Edmonds warns of possible toxic algae at Lake Ballinger

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — The City of Edmonds is warning residents and visitors to Lake Ballinger about a possible toxic algae found in the lake.

On Wednesday, the City of Edmonds said that the possibility of toxic blue-green algae in Lake Ballinger may be harmful to people and pets.

The algae was discovered by staff after reviewing drone footage taken along the shoreline of the lake on Tuesday.

Although the blooms are not large, the city is urging the following:

Do not swim or boat in areas of scum

Do not drink the lake water

Keep pets out of the water

Fishing is not advised

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) are the most common cause of harmful algal blooms in freshwater, such as lakes or rivers.

Common symptoms to look for in people:

Stomach pain

Rash

Headache

Coughing

Watery eyes

Nose irritation

Common symptoms to look for in pets:

Throwing up

Loss of energy

Stumbling and falling

The city will continue to monitor the growth, specifically the Anabaena Flos-Aquae and Microcystis type of blue-green algae.

The advisory will remain in place until further notice from the city.

If you think you or your pet have been experiencing any of the common symptoms, seek medical care from your doctor or veterinarian.

