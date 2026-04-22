Cigarette catches fire and heavily damages six townhome units in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Crews in Lynnwood responded to a fire that quickly spread between two townhouses, caused by a lit cigarette, according to South County Fire.

Firefighters responded at around 4 p.m. near 164th Street and 4th Avenue West and saw flames around 30 feet high when they arrived.

Everyone inside got out safely, and it took crews about 25 minutes to fully put it out, South County Fire said.

Two of the six units were completely destroyed, while four others were damaged, and 13 people were displaced.

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