Check your lottery tickets! 19 unclaimed prizes expire soon

WASHINGTON — Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to double-check their lottery tickets.

There’s a $10,000 Match 4 prize expiring in less than two weeks because it hasn’t been claimed.

The lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Vancouver at the WinCo Foods on Northeast 136th Avenue.

It expires on March 18 if the winner does not come forward.

That’s not the only prize that may go unclaimed.

Washington’s Lottery says there are currently 19 large prizes valued at $10,000 or more that are also expiring soon, including a $165,000 HIT 5 prize from a ticket purchased in Puyallup.

Players hoping to claim their prize should check their ticket and collect their winnings at one of the regional offices of Washington’s Lottery before 5 p.m. on the day that the ticket expires.

For the full list of unclaimed prizes, click here.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, the Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.

Offices are open Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





