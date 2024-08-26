Check those lottery tickets: $10K prize, others expiring soon

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with Washington’s Lottery say there are more than two dozen large prizes that have yet to be claimed.

Their advice: Check your tickets!

Specifically, a Match 4 ticket worth $10,000 that was bought in Everett will expire next week. It was purchased at the Safeway at 4128 Rucker Avenue on March 7.

It expires Tuesday, Sept. 3.

But that’s not the only unclaimed prize that’s out there.

Currently, there are 27 large prizes of $10,000 or more — totaling $1.36 million — that will also soon expire.

So what are you waiting for? Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes, so check your tickets.

You can find the full list of unclaimed prizes, including a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket bought in Lynden, at this link.

