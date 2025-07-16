Check out the newest book store in Seattle’s University District

SEATTLE — There’s a new bookstore in Seattle’s University District.

Barnes & Noble and University Book Store just opened a store together.

“This is a unique partnership between two of my favorite stores,” said Store Manager Marleigh Thomassen. “I look forward to having a Barnes & Noble in the University District again!”

Barnes & Noble will operate the general books department on the top floor.

The University Book Store will operate on the lower level, focusing on serving the University of Washington community with textbooks, school supplies, Husky gear, and gifts.

“We are very pleased to welcome the experienced bookselling team at University Book Store,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble. “Long ago, we had a bookstore at University District and the return of large scale, general bookselling to such a vibrant community is long overdue.”

In 2024, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller expects to open over 60 new bookstores in 2025.

