Probable cause documents filed against Tesla driver in fatal motorcycle accident

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Probable cause documents were filed against the driver of a Tesla self-driving vehicle that hit and killed a motorcyclist in a collision the afternoon of Friday, April 19th. The collision occurred on Eastbound State Route 522 at Fales Road.

The driver was reportedly heading home from lunch and had the Tesla on autopilot while looking at his phone when the Tesla “lurched forward” into the back of 28-year-old Jeffrey Nissen’s motorcycle, pinning Nissen underneath.

Nissen was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police questioned the driver at the scene and conducted field sobriety testing after the driver stated that he had consumed one alcoholic beverage earlier that day. The driver was found to be not impaired.

The driver was placed under arrest for Vehicular Homicide based on their admitted inattention to driving while the car was moving.

