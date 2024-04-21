Rear-end collision leaves motocyclist dead in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH, Wash — On Friday, April 19 around 3:54 p.m., 28-year-old Jeffrey Nissen from Stanwood was killed when a Tesla rear-ended his motorcycle. The collision occurred on Eastbound State Route 522 at Fales Road.

Police reports indicate that Nissen slowed down for traffic but the Tesla driver failed to slow down, striking the motorcycle.

When police arrived, Nissen was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed against the driver of the Tesla.

