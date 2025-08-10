Charges dismissed for Wallingford Arson suspect charged with first-degree murder

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor’s Office (KCPAO) has decided to drop charges against a man who was charged in connection with a deadly fire in Wallingford based on possible mistaken identity.

The 25-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the arson that killed a 72-year-old woman on June 4th in her Wallingford home.

The man pled not guilt to the charges during a hearing on August 4.

KCPAO says that based on the evidence collected during the Seattle Police Department (SPD) investigation, it raised questions about how they were able to identify the suspect.

Police used surveillance footage from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood and from a Dick Drive-In restaurant to identify the suspect.

A motion to dismiss the case was filed by the prosecutor’s office and signed by a judge on Friday.

Prosecutors can still file charges at a later date if SPD can provide the necessary evidence.

SPD is still investigating the arson.

