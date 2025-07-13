Fast food restaurant surveillance camera used to identify homicide and arson suspect

SEATTLE — A Seattle man arrested in connection with an arson-related homicide investigation in Wallingford had his first day in court on Friday.

The 25-year-old man was brought before a judge in connection with a house fire where a 72-year-old woman died on June 4.

In court documents, police said the suspect was seen on several doorbell cameras and home security systems in the neighborhood walking around with a Dick’s Drive-In burger bag.

Police were able to use surveillance footage from a Dick Drive-In restaurant to identify the suspect.

He was arrested on Thursday.

The judge found probable cause for first-degree murder, and bail was set at $4 million following a court hearing on Friday afternoon.

The case is still under investigation by the Seattle Police Department.

