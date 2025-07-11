Man accused of setting 72-year-old woman’s house on fire, killing her

SEATLE — Seattle police have arrested a 25-year-old in connection with the death of a 72-year-old woman who was pulled from her burning home last month.

Back on June 4, around 1 a.m., dozens of Seattle Fire Department crews were called to a home on Sunnyside Avenue N, a few blocks away from Lake Union.

A home and a tree were on fire, and Seattle Fire crews found a woman inside, on the ground, and within a few feet of the doorway while fighting the fire.

Crews pulled the woman out of the home and began trying to revive her. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

According to the medical examiner, the woman died from smoke inhalation, respiratory failure and lack of oxygen to the brain.

A month after the fire, police arrested a 25-year-old man for her death.

He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of arson and investigation of homicide.

KIRO 7 is reaching out to see if the alleged suspect had any connection or relationship to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

