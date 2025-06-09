Deadly Wallingford fire now being investigated as arson-related homicide

SEATTLE — A 72-year-old woman was pulled from a house fire in Wallingford last week, and succumbed to her injuries. Now, police are investigating her death as an “arson-related homicide.”

On June 4, around 1 a.m., dozens of Seattle Fire Department crews were called to a home on Sunnyside Avenue N, a few blocks away from Lake Union.

A home and a tree were on fire, and Seattle Fire crews found a woman inside, on the ground, and within a few feet of the doorway while fighting the fire.

They pulled her out and began working to revive her.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she later died form her injuries.

SPD’s Arson-Bomb Squad was initially assigned to this case. They learned that someone had left the scene before first responders arrived.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was not accidental.

If anyone has information on this fire, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. You can be anonymous.

