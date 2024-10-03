Census shows 3 whales lost from endangered Southern Resident orca population

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Southern Resident orcas are struggling to survive, according to a census from the Center for Whale Research.

It revealed that just 74 Southern Residents remain.

You may remember just a few weeks ago, marine biologists celebrated the birth of a new calf.

However, the census says that three have died – two male orcas and one orca calf – since last July.

Scientists have called the orca’s mortality ‘death by a thousand cuts.’

The killer whales are facing a slew of environmental issues such as toxins in the water, increased vessel noise, and a dwindling salmon supply.

Researchers involved in this year’s census say that without sufficient prey abundance, the Southern Residents will ‘simply not be able to sustain population growth.’

©2024 Cox Media Group