Case of SPD officer who hit, killed student in crosswalk sent to Seattle City Attorney’s Office

SEATTLE — The case of Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave, who hit and killed Jaahnavi Kandula in Jan. 2023, has been referred to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

The case has been referred “for review of 11.58.005.C Operating a motor vehicle in a negligent manner - vulnerable user victim,” after a thorough review by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to a Seattle Police Department spokesperson.

The news comes after the King County Prosecutor’s Office decided it would not charge Dave in Kandula’s death.

Dave hit and killed Kandula with his police cruiser while the 23-year-old student was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk on Jan. 23, 2023.

Dave was driving 74 mph without continuously running his siren while responding to a drug overdose call, on a street with a speed limit of 25 miles an hour.

Despite traveling at a high speed, King County Prosecutors say negligence alone cannot be pursued for felony charges.

Months later, footage was released of Seattle Police Officers Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer joking about Kandula’s death over the phone with SPOG President Mike Solan.

In that recording, Auderer can be heard laughing as he referred to Kandula as “a regular person,” going on to say, “Just write a check -- $11,000, she was 26 anyway, she had limited value.”

