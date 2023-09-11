Video shows SPD cop laughing, joking about pedestrian killed by officer hours earlier

SEATTLE — Newly-released bodycam footage shows a Seattle police officer audibly laughing and joking on a phone call shortly after an incident where a fellow officer had hit and killed a pedestrian with their patrol car.

The officer on the call is identified as Seattle Police Officers’ Guild Vice President Daniel Audere. In it, Auderer can be heard talking through the incident where 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by Officer Kevin Dave.

Shortly after saying “she’s dead,” Auderer laughs and says “it’s a regular person,” referring to Kandula. He then says “just write a check -- $11,000, she was 26 anyway, she had limited value.”

Auderer also mentions that Dave was “going 50 [miles an hour],” stating how “that’s not out of control” for a trained driver. A report released in June revealed that Dave was actually traveling at 74 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour zone while responding to a different call.

Auderer had initially responded to the scene to conduct a drug recognition test on Dave.

According to a post from SPD, the video of Auderer’s call “was identified in the routine course of business by a department employee,” and was escalated to Chief Adrian Diaz. It was then referred to the Office of Police Accountability for a full investigation.

We have also reached out to SPOG for a statement and are awaiting a response.

The video was released to SPD’s YouTube page and can be viewed in full below.

©2023 Cox Media Group