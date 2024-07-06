Car thieves inadvertently kidnap backseat passengers in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A couple is safe after a car thief stole the car they were sitting in.

On Wednesday, July 3, Tacoma police officers answered a call about a kidnapping and car theft near the 800 block of East 72nd Street.

According to police, a 69-year-old and 73-year-old couple were sitting in the backseat of the car when it was stolen.

The victims who did not speak did not have a way to call for help.

After approximately 90 minutes the couple was forced out of car by the thief, police said.

With assistance from a church and some community members, the couple was reunited with their family.

On Friday, the police arrested the suspect after receiving tips that led them to his location.

The 25-year-old man was booked into Pierce County Jail for second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

According to police, the vehicle was also recovered.

No information was provided on the condition of the couple.

