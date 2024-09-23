Campfire restrictions lifted at Olympic National Park, other laws remain in effect

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — On Thursday, the Olympic National Park announced that it has lifted burn restrictions after weather conditions have improved.

Campfires and wood-burning camp stoves are allowed below the 3,500-foot elevation but laws are still in place that require campers to stay with their fire until it is extinguished.

“It’s important to remember that we’re still in fire season on the Olympic Peninsula,” said Interagency Fire Management Officer Jeff Bortner. “Our community has been doing a great job at checking the fire restrictions and staying flexible. We need to continue adapting our plans as fire danger changes to help prevent unwanted fires.”

The current regulations for campfires are:

Fires may only be built within established rings, stoves, grills, or fireplaces below the 3,500-foot elevation.

On ocean beaches, fires may not be kindled closer than 10 feet to the nearest beach logs. Fires may not exceed 3 feet in diameter. Campfires and wood-burning camp stoves are not allowed on the coast between the headland at Wedding Rocks and the headland north of Yellow Banks.

Open fires are prohibited in the following backcountry areas:

Parkwide above 3500′ elevation



The South Ozette Loop from the headland at Wedding Rocks south to the headland at the north end of Yellow Banks



The Olympic Hot Springs area including the Boulder Creek camp area



From 1/4 mile north of Elk Lake (Martin Creek) to, and including, Glacier Meadows and above, to include the lateral moraine/Blue Glacier

The National Park Service recommends keeping campfires small, making sure the fire is dead before leaving and not leaving a campfire unattended.

Additional wildland fire safety information can be found at: Wildfire Prevention | National Interagency Fire Center (nifc.gov).

©2024 Cox Media Group