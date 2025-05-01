Worker airlifted to hospital after being pinned by forklift in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A worker was trapped under a forklift for over an hour in Olympia on Wednesday, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority said in a release.

Rescue crews arrived on scene at Marksman Road Southwest at around 1:00 p.m. to find that a forklift had rolled into a hole and pinned the worker.

The Thurston County Special Operations Rescue Team used heavy equipment to lift the forklift off the worker, and they were airlifted to a local hospital, West Thurston Fire said.

Thank you to Tumwater Fire Department, McLane Black Lake Fire Department, Olympia Fire Department, Lacey Fire District Three and Airlift Northwest.

