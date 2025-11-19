Business sets record straight; had no clue that man playing Santa killed wife years ago

TACOMA, Wash. — A man who planned to play Santa at a local swap meet during the holidays has sparked outrage and prompted a business to apologize to the victim’s family.

Robert Selland, who killed his wife, Carol Selland, in 2011, was released from Western State Hospital under conditional release last year.

Selland announced on Facebook his plan to be Santa at a swap meet outside Taqueria El Carbon from late November through December.

Cheryl Gacek, Carol’s sister, expressed her shock and pain, saying, “I couldn’t imagine a child sitting on a murderer’s lap. I wouldn’t want that for my child.”

Gacek and her family have been struggling with the trauma of losing Carol. She expressed her pain, saying, “She can’t breathe another breath of fresh air.”

The family was shocked to learn that Selland was planning to play Santa during the holidays, with Cheryl stating, “To know that he’s out walking the streets living his life, we live with that every day and it’s tough because she’s not coming back.”

Taqueria Al Carbon, the business where Selland planned to play Santa, was unaware of his criminal past.

Julio Garcialinares, representing the business, said, “We didn’t know his past,” and apologized for any misconceptions. On behalf of my parents who run this establishment, they just want to apologize for any misconceptions."

The business has asked Selland not to come around until they have a chance to speak to the family, with Garcialinares stating, “We have basically told him that for the time being to not come around until we have a chance to speak to the family.”

Cheryl Gacek expressed gratitude for the business’s response, saying, “I’m grateful that there are good people in this world.” She hopes that Selland will be banned from the event permanently.

The Gacek family hopes Taqueria El Carbon will follow through on their promise to ban Selland from playing Santa, ensuring that he will not be present at the event.

©2025 Cox Media Group