Family concerned that woman’s killer is set to be Santa at Tacoma event

TACOMA, Wash. — A local family is outraged after discovering that Robert Selland, who was found not guilty of murdering his wife by reason of insanity 14 years ago, is set to play Santa at a Tacoma holiday event.

Selland spent nearly a decade at Western State Hospital before his release last year.

He is currently under the supervision of the Department of Social and Health Services and is reportedly compliant with his medication and release conditions.

“But he shouldn’t be allowed to just go around exist in life like he used to before he took her life,” said Cheryl Gacek, the sister of victim Carol Selland. “I want to stop it before it starts because I don’t think an innocent child should have to sit on a murderer’s lap,” Gacek added.

Cheryl Gacek, the sister of the victim, Carol Selland, expressed her shock and fear upon learning that her sister’s killer is participating in a public event as Santa.

She found out from family friends that Selland himself posted on Facebook he was playing Santa at a holiday swap meet in Tacoma from the end of November through December.

She described the ongoing pain her family feels, saying, “And the families been sentenced to life in prison with no parole because we are going to be living with this for the rest of our life.”

Selland’s recent evaluation from Western State Hospital indicated that he is active with community mental health providers and is following all conditions of his conditional release.

Despite this, Gacek remains concerned for her safety and the safety of others, stating, “Honestly, I fear for my own life. Even talking today, you know, he’s out free.”

The family of Carol Selland continues to grapple with the implications of Robert Selland’s release and his participation in community events, highlighting ongoing concerns about public safety and justice.

