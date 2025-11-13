Business catches fire in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood

SEATTLE — Firefighters tackled an apparent kitchen fire at a Green Lake business early this morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews first responded to reports of a fire in a commercial building along East Green Lake Drive North at around 3:40 a.m.

SFD reports that the fire was found in the kitchen and extended into the void space between the ceiling and roof.

Crews put water on the fire, and by 4 a.m., reported that the fire was under control.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they’d be working overhaul operations this morning to extinguish any hot spots.

The incident is under investigation.

