Burien man accused of flashing fake badge, threatening driver with gun

Burien deputies arrested a man Wednesday night after he allegedly impersonated law enforcement and threatened a driver at gunpoint, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Burien after reports of a person with a weapon.

When they arrived, they were flagged down by several witnesses who directed them to the victim.

The victim told deputies they had been sitting in their car when an unknown individual approached.

The man showed what appeared to be a Sheriff’s badge and ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle.

The victim said the suspect then displayed a gun and threatened to kill them.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene, and deputies said the dog located the firearm nearby.

The suspect was later taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was booked into jail on three pending charges.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group