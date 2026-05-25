Burglary alarm tips Thurston County deputies off to man inside the family courthouse

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies detained a man who broke into the family courthouse and was damaging things inside the building.

Deputies were called to the courthouse on Sunday morning after a burglary alarm went off. When they arrived, deputies found broken glass everywhere and the man inside.

Using effective de-escalation techniques, deputies were able to safely detain the individual without incident.

During the investigation, deputies also discovered that the American flag had been removed from the flagpole and placed inside a mailbox.

“After documenting the evidence, deputies promptly returned the flag to its rightful place so it could continue flying proudly over the Memorial Day weekend,” the department shared.

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