Bothell High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor

BOTHELL, Wash. — A teacher and band instructor at Bothell High School was arrested on Thursday for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor, the Bothell Police Department (BPD) said.

BPD says the teacher has worked at the school for many years, and the alleged crimes took place in 2015 and 2016 when the victim was a student at Bothell High School.

Police claim there is no indication of additional victims, but they are concerned about the possibility of other victims.

BPD asks for any information to call their tip line at 425-487-5551 with the case number #25-2470.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

