Body discovered on logging road in Cowlitz County

ARIEL, Wash. — The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone found a body on a logging road in Ariel.

The department says the call came in Monday just after 8 a.m. The person said they found someone unresponsive near State Route 503. When law enforcement arrived, they learned the person was no longer alive.

Deputies say the person is male but have not disclosed an age.

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office took the body and will perform an autopsy to determine how the person died.

Anyone with information that may help solve this case is asked to call Detective Kris Moore at 360-577-3092 and reference case number A24-25191.

