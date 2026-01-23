Blue Friday celebrations start ahead of Seahawks-Rams NFC Championship Game

SEATTLE — The NFC Championship Game will take place in Seattle in a little more than 48 hours, with the Space Needle raising the 12 flag in anticipation of the home team’s first championship matchup in 11 years.

Now, Seattle fans are gearing up for the event. Some arrived as early as 3 a.m. Friday for a rally near Lumen Field to show their support for the Seahawks. The festivities kicked off this morning as part of Blue Friday, a tradition of rallying behind the team before significant games.

Local businesses are also preparing for the influx of fans, with The Hall group, which runs a popular restaurant chain in Western Washington, expecting a large increase in revenue. Owner Juice Andrews noted that the business is preparing for hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales on game day, supporting the local economy.

Walter Jones, a former Seahawk, shared his thoughts on the team’s strategy.

“I think the number one thing is no turnovers, but I think they’ll run the ball,” Jones said, emphasizing the importance of solid performance as they face their opponents.

He also noted that playing at home provides a significant advantage, stating, “You got the 12s behind you, you’ve been working all season to get to this game to have this game in your own stadium, so it should be fine.”

Seahawks fan Rebecca, known as Diva Hawk, expressed her confidence in the team.

“I just feel like there’s some sort of camaraderie within the team; it’s just really showing,” she said.

A lottery ticket giveaway has also provided opportunities for fans, with Marc and Kristen Hartman winning tickets to this Sunday’s game.

“It’s going to be tight, but we’re taking it; we’re going to the Super Bowl,” they exclaimed, highlighting the excitement among fans.

Celebrations continue on Blue Friday as the ChampionSHIP Boat Parade sets out across Lake Union and Lake Washington from 2-8 p.m., followed by a rally at Lake Union Park.

Fans are encouraged to join the festivities and show their support for the Seahawks as they aim for a spot in the Super Bowl.

