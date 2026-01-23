Seahawks host ‘Blue Friday’ fan event, including boat parade and rally ahead of weekend game

SEATTLE — Get pumped! The Seahawks are hosting their Blue Friday fan event today, Jan. 23, ahead of this weekend’s NFC Championship game against the LA Rams.

If you’d like to show your support for the team, you can join a boat parade across Lake Washington and Lake Union on Friday afternoon or the fan rally at Lake Union Park later that evening.

ChampionSHIP Boat Parade

Ship Route: 2-8 p.m.

You can cheer from the shore or follow the ChampionSHIP with your own boat along the way.

Here’s a breakdown of the route:

Seahakws Blue Friday ChampionSHIP Boat Parade Route

All timing is subject to change. Check here for more information: seahawks.com/schedule/events/2025/blue-friday-fan-rally/

Blue Friday Fan Rally

Gates Open: 6 p.m.

Fan Rally: 8-8:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA, 98109. Fans encouraged to use public transportation.

Parking: Free and paid parking is available in several nearby garages, with many offering free parking after 4 p.m. The parking lot adjacent to the museum is reserved for ADA parking and visitor drop-off only.

Show up in your best merch and enjoy performances by the Seahawks Dancers and Blue Thunder, snap a photo with Blitz, and pick up a special playoff rally towel to wave all weekend long. There will also be a giant 12 Flag for 12s to sign that will be hung up outside the locker room as players take the field this Sunday.

More FAQ’s:

Is the event open to all ages?

Yes! 12s of all ages are welcome at this event.

Can you follow with my own boat?

Fans are welcome to follow behind the ChampionSHIP along the route with their own boats. For everyone’s safety, all participating boats must maintain safe speeds and spacing at all times and comply with U.S. Coast Guard and local maritime regulations.

Will the Lumen Field Prohibited Items & Clear Bag Policy be enforced?

Yes, the Lumen Field prohibited items & clear bag policy will apply to and be enforced at Lake Union Park. For full details, visit our Prohibited Items Policy. There will be a security checkpointcheck in at Lake Union Park for fans to check in.

Do you need a ticket to attend?

No ticket is required for admission. However, all guests must go through a brief security screening upon entry at Lake Union Park.

Will food and drink be available?

Yes. There will be food trucks on site for fans.

©2026 Cox Media Group