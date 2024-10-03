Bloodworks Northwest opens donation center in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Bloodworks Northwest just opened a new community donation center in Pierce County.

The facility is located at 13613 Meridian E., Suite 120, in Puyallup.

Bloodworks Northwest is the sole blood supplier for MultiCare Health System, including Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

If you are interested in donating, you can make your appointment at a center or pop-up donor center online or by calling 800-398-7888.

Special appointments have been reserved for Type O negative donors.

