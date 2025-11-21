Bird flu confirmed in domestic flocks in 3 WA counties

WASHINGTON — Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has confirmed new cases of bird flu among domestic flocks in three counties in the state.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been reported in Whatcom, Snohomish and Grays Harbor Counties so far.

Flock owners within six miles of the detections are in a surveillance zone and are encouraged to self-report any sudden health changes of their flock using WSDA’s online reporting tool and interactive map.

“The recent flurry of detections shows that bird flu is present across Washington. Every poultry owner, no matter where they live, should be on guard and take biosecurity seriously to protect their flocks. Keeping migrating waterfowl away from your flock is a critical protective measure,” said Dr. Amber Itle, a state veterinarian with the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Backyard flocks account for most domestic HPAI detections among poultry in Washington, according to WSDA.

WSDA has these tips for protecting your flock:

• Keep birds housed undercover or in covered runs

• Prevent access to water sources, ponds or lakes

• Keep domestic species separate (i.e. domestic waterfowl and poultry)

• Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly

• Limit visitors to your coop

• Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners

• Employ wild bird, wildlife and rodent mitigation strategies

While rare, avian influenza can spread from birds to people and make them sick. People who come into contact with infected birds or animals or their environments should be aware of the risk of avian influenza so that they can take proper precautions, including handwashing, wearing personal protective equipment, and storing shoes and other supplies used when caring for birds outside the home.

