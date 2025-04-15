Bikini baristas worried about safety after recent attacks

EVERETT, Wash. — The man accused of attacking two bikini baristas in Everett is behind bars Tuesday.

A Snohomish County judge said in court that the man has a pattern of violence.

Now, bikini baristas are speaking up, saying they often worry about their safety on the job.

There have been at least four attacks on bikini baristas over the past two years.

Barista Emma Lee told KIRO 7 News that she has seen several customers make her and her coworkers uncomfortable.

“Oh, okay, so you have no problem harming me, you’re making that clear,” she said.

In January 2023, a man also tried to pull an Auburn barista through the window with zip ties.

The latest assault, just last week, 22-year-old Lorenzo Kai Smith is accused of physically assaulting two baristas.

One of them spoke out in court on Monday.

“It was a very scary situation, and I’m kind of shocked right now. I don’t really know how to express myself. All I can say is that it was a very traumatizing experience,” she said.

An Edmonds Beehive Espresso barista, Tayler Caudill-Ausley, told KIRO 7 that safety measures are really up to each girl.

“I can hide or refuse to open the door, we have bear mace and regular mace in our windows, so it’s quick to grab,” Caudill-Ausley said.

She said she has never been physically assaulted, but some of her coworkers have.

“It’s in the back of my mind, it’s always there, I stay as far away from the window as possible,” she said.

Her one request is to just be kind when grabbing a coffee from your local bikini barista.

“I love coffee and I don’t mind what I do, just leave us alone, please just respect us, sex workers are still workers,” Caudill-Ausley said.





