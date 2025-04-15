Judge finds probable cause for charges against man accused of attacking bikini baristas in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — 22-year-old Lorenzo Kai Smith is accused of attacking two bikini baristas along Evergreen Way in Everett last week.

The first incident in the afternoon of Sunday, April 6th, at Lady Bug Espresso.

The barista there said a man forced his way into the stand, got on top of her, and started assaulting her.

She was able to kick him off, and the attacker ran away.

In court, the barista made a statement.

“It was a very scary situation and I’m kind of shocked right now. I don’t really know how to express myself. All I can say is that it was a very traumatizing experience,” said the barista.

Three days after the first incident, at Steamy Shots Espresso, a man got through the window and grabbed a bikini barista, who started screaming, along with a co-worker.

Again, the attacker ran off.

Everett PD released photos of the suspect, later identified as Smith, who turned himself in last Friday.

Monday, the judge found probable cause for numerous charges, including assault with sexual motivation, burglary, and trespassing.

Smith’s bail was set at $350,000.

“The court notes the violent nature of this offense – the small, confined area that this is alleged to have taken place in, how he gained entry into the locations, as well as the fact that evidence in the reports indicates that he was in the area, kind of watching the area, for some time before taking any action,” said Judge Jennifer Millet.

Smith was ordered to not have any contact with victims or any espresso-coffee stand in the county.

Smith was also arrested in 2021, for allegedly exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl who was walking home from school in Lynnwood.

That case was dismissed.





©2025 Cox Media Group