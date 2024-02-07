Beloved Tacoma bagel shop reopens for first time since tragic death of co-owner

TACOMA, Wash. — A beloved Tacoma bagel shop is reopening on Wednesday, a month after its co-owner was shot and killed while on vacation with his husband in New Orleans.

Jake Carter, the co-owner of Howdy Bagels, was on vacation with his husband Daniel when he was killed in a random shooting near Bourbon Street on Friday, Jan. 5.

Carter started Howdy Bagels with Daniel after they both lost their jobs during the pandemic. Their business quickly gained popularity, with eager customers often waiting in line for hours at the Proctor Farmers Market and various Seattle and Tacoma pop-ups.

In the weeks since the tragic shooting, the community raised over $300,000 through a GoFundMe set up by friends.

Organizers posted a statement from Daniel on Monday responding to the overwhelming response:

“In the wake of Jake’s death, where many many things no longer make sense, I want to thank everyone who has held us up and cared for us so generously during this time. Y’all’s support has made it possible for myself, and the Howdy staff, to take time and space this past month to reflect on the life of sweet Jacob, and begin to navigate a path forward for ourselves and the shop during this unimaginable time.”

“As many of you know, Jake was the heartbeat of Howdy and all that our little shop stands for. This has made it very difficult to imagine Howdy moving forward without him.”

“I have been holding close words that Jake wrote a few years back:

‘Remember that you are loved. Remember that you are worthy. In a world that is wrought with constant pain and tragedy, remember that there is always hope. There is always goodness hiding in the most inconspicuous places. There is always light, despite all of the darkness.’

”For Jake, Howdy has always been about so much more than just bagels. We hope to continue sharing Jake’s light, love, and spirit of inclusivity as we plan to reopen with limited hours, beginning Wednesday February 7th. Thank you for giving us the hope that has helped continue on during this terrible time.”

