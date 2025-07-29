Bellevue College gets $1.2M grant to aid student veterans

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue College has received a $1.2 million grant from King County to support underserved student veterans through case management and funding assistance.

The grant aims to provide equity for students who are low-income, disabled, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, homeless, or re-entering society from incarceration.

Eligible students will receive up to $20,000 in support, including $15,000 for tuition assistance and $5,000 for additional support services.

“What we’re really hoping for is that we’ll have more veterans attending post-secondary school and completing their degree or transferring,” said Adria Harris, dean of access and student achievement at Bellevue College.

The grant, funded by the 2017 King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy, will support a pilot program involving Bellevue College and Shoreline Community College.

Students must live in King County and be enrolled at Bellevue College, but cannot be eligible for veterans’ education benefits like the GI Bill.

The Veterans Resource Center at Bellevue College, opened in fall 2021, connects students to campus resources such as the Counseling Center and Multicultural Services, and offers community-building activities like monthly get-togethers and a student club.

Tyler Hersey, a veterans outreach and support specialist with the college, mentioned discussions on expanding mental health services, acknowledging the decline in mental health among veterans in recent years.

With this grant, Bellevue College aims to eliminate financial stress and other distractions for student veterans, allowing them to prioritize their education and succeed in their academic pursuits.

