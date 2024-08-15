‘Be ready’ evacuation warning issued for fire near Mt. Jupiter

BRINNON - — There is a new fire burning in our state.

An approximately four-acre fire is burning on the south side of Mt. Jupiter in Jefferson County.

Fire crews say the fire started Wednesday night around 5 p.m. and are working to determine its cause.

Brinnon Fire Department, in collaboration with Quilcene Fire Rescue and the Department of Natural Resources, has issued a ‘Be Ready’ evacuation notice for the south side of the mountain.

That means:

Gather essential items like medications, important documents, and emergency kits.

Make plans for pets and livestock.

Prepare to leave quickly if evacuation becomes necessary.

NEXT STEPS:

**SET:** If conditions worsen, residents will be advised to increase their preparedness level. Ensure your vehicle is fueled and family members know the evacuation plan.

**GO:** An immediate evacuation order may be issued if the situation escalates. Be prepared to leave your home quickly when instructed.

