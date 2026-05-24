Be prepared for congestion and crowds at Mount Rainier this Memorial Day

ASHFORD, Wash. — If you’re planning on visiting Mount Rainier on Memorial Day... well, you’re not going to be the only person with that idea.

Make sure you get to the park early or much later in the day to avoid crowds and congestion at trailheads and busy areas, like Paradise.

Many roads in the national park and in mountain passes opened for the season, including State Routes 410 and 123 on the east side of the park, Stevens Canyon Road, and White River Road to the day-use parking area at the White River Campground. The campground itself is closed

The Jackson Visitor Center and Paradise Inn are open at Paradise. The Longmire Museum and National Park Inn are open at Longmire.

For more on construction and what areas are closed, you can click here.

Memorial Day is also one of the free days to enter a national park, so visitors can expect more traffic than typical.

There is no timed reservation system in place this year at the Paradise corridor.

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