Bathroom break? Seattle map helps FIFA fans know where to go

SEATTLE — Team USA and Australia face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium at noon on Friday.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance not only at the match itself - but at watch parties around the city, too.

If you’re in need of a bathroom break - Public Health - Seattle & King County has you covered. The department shared a handy map from Seattle’s GIS team that shows all of the public restrooms available in the city.

To access the map, click here.

If you’re looking for a place to watch Team USA and Australia match, here is a list of watch parties in the area.

⚽CONNECT TO THE CUP: WORLD CUP COVERAGE FROM KIRO 7⚽

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