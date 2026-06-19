Seattle World Cup: How Lumen Field was transformed from Seahawks turf to FIFA-approved natural grass

SEATTLE — For decades, fans at Lumen Field watched the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders compete on artificial turf.

But as Seattle prepared to host six matches during the FIFA World Cup, the stadium needed to undergo one of the most significant transformations in its history: replacing its signature turf surface with a FIFA-approved natural grass field.

The conversion is the result of years of planning, research, and international collaboration designed to meet FIFA’s strict requirements that World Cup matches be played on natural grass surfaces.

“I mean, that’s why we’re here, so to have the opportunity to do things like that is that’s why I do this, you know,” said John Wright, the longtime director responsible for maintaining the field for Seahawks games, Sounders matches, concerts, and other events at Lumen Field. “I’m not doing this just to punch in and go 9-5; it’s to accomplish things and make the world of sport better in any way we can.The project has been years in the making.”

To create the World Cup playing surface, crews installed layers of material over the field’s artificial turf before planting a specially engineered hybrid grass surface grown in Moses Lake. The field combines natural grass with synthetic fibers designed to improve durability while maintaining the playability required for international competition.

“We also built in new irrigation and vacuum ventilation,” Wright said. “And working with FIFA has been super enlightening to see that international perspective and how they approach playing surfaces.”

The work at Lumen Field is part of a larger effort taking place across North America. Eight World Cup venues, including seven in the United States and one in Vancouver, Canada, normally use artificial turf and have required conversions to natural grass ahead of the tournament.

The challenge is particularly significant because FIFA requires playing surfaces to perform consistently from stadium to stadium, ensuring competitive neutrality throughout the expanded 48-team tournament.

Researchers at the University of Tennessee and Michigan State University have spent nearly a decade studying and developing hybrid grass systems capable of meeting those standards. Both universities received FIFA funding to research temporary and permanent natural-grass installations and share their findings with World Cup host venues.

Achieving that requires extensive planning and cutting-edge technology. Wright and his team worked alongside architects, engineers, and field managers from World Cup host cities around the globe to develop Seattle’s playing surface.

For Wright, who has spent nearly three decades managing athletic fields, the project represents the culmination of a career dedicated to groundskeeping and stadium operations.

“Talking to academics, right, like I was in school … seeing new things, like as if I was 23 years old, seeing like, what does that do, you know,” Wright explained. “But then it was about having the time and experience and network of people to bounce ideas off and come up with solutions. So, yeah, it’s cool, it’s super cool. It’s been an absolute dream.”

What began as a years-long planning process is now ready for the world stage.

If everything goes according to plan, fans won’t spend much time thinking about how the grass got there.

And for the team behind the transformation, that’s exactly the point.

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