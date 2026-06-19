Toxic algae and swimmer’s itch: Stay out of these two lakes in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Public Health & Social Services is warning people to stay out of two lakes because one could make you sick and the other could give you swimmer’s itch.

According to the health department, there is a toxic algae bloom in Lake Lawrence.

Lab results taken from the lake on June 15 detected Microcystin toxin levels that are double the state recreation guideline. Microcystins are a liver toxin and a possible human carcinogen. Microcystins can also cause pets that drink affected water to get sick.

Even if the lake is visibly clear of algae, toxins may still be present.

The health department asks that you:

Do not drink the lake water.

Avoid contact with water containing algae.

Avoid swimming, wading, windsurfing, and water-skiing in waterbodies where algae blooms are present.

Keep pets and livestock away from where algae blooms are present.

Do not eat fish that come from the lake during an algae bloom.

Avoid areas of scum when boating.

The health department will continue to collect weekly samples until they receive two consecutive weeks of samples with levels below state recreational guidelines.

The department also advises members of the community that the parasite that causes swimmer’s itch appears to be present in Ward Lake.

Swimmer’s itch, also called cercarial dermatitis, appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that infect some birds and mammals. These parasites are released from infected snails into fresh and salt water. If the parasite comes into contact with a swimmer, it burrows into the skin, causing an allergic reaction and rash.

Swimmer’s itch generally goes away on its own, but it can cause discomfort. Common symptoms include tingling, burning, or itching of the skin. Individuals are advised to avoid scratching the affected area because it may lead to secondary infection. In cases of severe itching, a healthcare provider may recommend prescription-strength creams or lotions to alleviate symptoms.

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