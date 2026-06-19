Police respond to reports of a shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to a report of a shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District this morning.

According to a social media post from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) at around 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers received a report of a shooting at 10th Avenue and Main Street, which is just blocks from the intersection of 12th and Jackson, an infamous open-air drug market that Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced plans to address earlier this week.

SPD reports that one victim was found and taken by medics to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooting also comes as thousands of Team USA and Australia fans make their way to the nearby Lumen Field, nicknamed Seattle Stadium during the FIFA World Cup.

People were asked to please avoid the area while police investigated.

The King County Guardian 1 helicopter was overhead, and K-9 searched the area, but by 9:30 a.m., SPD said that the search had concluded wth no arrests made.

KIRO 7 will update this story with any new information once available.

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