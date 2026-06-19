Seattle gears up for USA vs Australia World Cup clash

SEATTLE — All eyes will be on Seattle Friday as Team USA hosts Australia in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Americans are fresh off a 4-1 win against Paraguay to kick off the tournament, while the Aussies are also in the win column with a 2-0 victory over Türkiye.

USMNT’s dominant performance in their first match shocked the soccer world, raising expectations of making it deep into the tournament.

Friday’s match kicks off at noon and if you’re attending the game or will be around the stadium, plan ahead as street closures around Pioneer Square and Seattle Stadium will go into effect starting at 2am to accommodate match-day pedestrian zones.

You can view a map of the pedestrian zones at the link here.

There will be plenty of festivities before the game, including a Juneteenth celebration along the waterfront starting at 8:00 a.m.

The celebration will feature live music performances from local black artists, DJs, and creators at the Pier 58 Waterfront Park.

At 10:00 a.m., fans will march from the waterfront, along Alaskan Way to the stadium.

US star Christian Pulisic is questionable to play in Friday’s match due to a left calf injury but coach Mauricio Pochettino said he’s in a “much better” spot than last Friday.

Pochettino says the team will reassess Pulisic‘s condition on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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