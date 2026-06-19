Human remains found in Port Orchard construction site

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Human remains were found at a construction site in Port Orchard Tuesday.

The Port Orchard Police Department was called to a local construction site where the workers had found human remains, the police department reported via Facebook.

Port Orchard officers and detectives responded to investigate.

With the help of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the Kitsap County Search and Rescue Team, and K9s, law enforcement conducted an extensive search of the area.

Authorities recovered the remains.

The Port Orchard Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and there is no risk to the public.

“We thank the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and the Kitsap County Search and Rescue Team and K9s for their assistance,” the police department stated.

©2026 Cox Media Group