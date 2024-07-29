Auburn police investigate shooting ambush involving Metro bus, modified firearms

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn Police are investigating a shooting ambush that injured four people, officials said.

Around 6:40 AM on July 28, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of M Street Southeast.

When officers arrived, they discovered nearly 100 shell casings south of the intersection.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the investigation indicated that the shooting was a planned ambush rather than a random act.

Video footage shows four masked suspects approaching a group of five individuals exiting a Metro bus.

The suspects, armed with handguns, opened fire on the group.

One of the victims, who was also armed, returned fire as they fled the scene.

It is believed that several of the suspects were using illegally modified pistols capable of fully automatic fire.

Among the five victims, four—three juveniles and one adult—sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Auburn Police are urging anyone with information about this case to contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the suspects involved.

