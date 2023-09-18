Arrest made in deadly Burien hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Burien that happened earlier this month.

A 77-year-old woman was killed.

Deputies sent out an actual photo of the Chevrolet Tahoe that left the scene on the afternoon of Sept. 2. It had damage to the right side headlight, hood, and fog light.

The Tahoe was found on Wednesday, but the suspect was still on the run.

Since then, deputies arrested and booked a 19-year-old for the crash.

©2023 Cox Media Group