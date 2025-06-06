Pinpoint Alert Days Sunday and Monday: 90-degree highs expected

RECORD HIGH POSSIBLE SUNDAY: Forecast for 87 degrees in Seattle Sunday, which would tie the daily record high

Pinpoint Alert Days for warm temperatures and cold water danger Sunday and Monday.

High pressure in control of our weather over the next few days will mean much warmer weather late in the weekend. For tonight, some high clouds moving over the area will bring some colorful sunsets. By morning, expect some areas of low clouds but we’ll see more sunshine with some high clouds through the day and highs in the 70s to low 80s for most locations.

Heat Advisories have been issued for most of the Western Washington lowlands for Sunday and Monday (except coast and northern islands) for high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with some low 90s. The hottest locations will be in Cascade valleys and also south of Puget Sound and in Mason County where highs will be in the lower 90s.

Elsewhere, for Puget Sound locations, expect highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday with temperatures almost as warm on Monday. For the coast and the islands, we’ll have highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

This heat will cause some stress for susceptible people without air conditioning or adequate cooling. Also, hot pavement temperatures could injure pets’ paws!

East of the Cascades, highs will be in the 90s to low 100s Sunday and Monday with the heat east of the crest continuing into Tuesday.

Cold water shock is a serious risk in these early heat waves, with water temperatures in lakes in the upper 50s to mid 60s with colder water in rivers and some streams, and also along the Salish Sea, Puget Sound, and Pacific. Make sure everyone has a lifejacket as falling in the cold water could cause immediate difficulty.

Temperatures will start a significant cooldown starting Tuesday and continuing to be cooler each day toward Father’s Day weekend when we’ll see high temperatures cooler than average in the 50s and 60s.

©2025 Cox Media Group