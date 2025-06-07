WA governor deploys emergency funding and National Guard resources toward manhunt for Travis Decker

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson announced Friday night that he will be tapping into emergency funding and ordering Washington National Guard resources to support the search for Travis Decker.A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Travis Decker ― the man accused of kidnapping and killing his three young daughters near Leavenworth, Washington — after authorities say he fled the area and may be attempting to escape prosecution.Here is the full statement from Governor Ferguson:“Tonight, I am tapping emergency funds and ordering Washington National Guard resources to support the search for Travis Decker, who is suspected of killing his three daughters. At the request of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, we will be providing helicopter transportation for law enforcement as they search in remote areas.As a parent, my heart goes out to Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia’s mom, Whitney, and all those who love them. The brutal murder of these young children has shocked our state. I’m committed to supporting law enforcement as they seek justice for Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia.I want to remind Washingtonians to be aware of safety directives from law enforcement as the search continues. If you live in the area, keep your doors and windows locked. Avoid closed areas, which currently include the Enchantments and the Icicle River area. If you see Travis Decker, do not approach – call 911. Anyone with information should contact Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.”

