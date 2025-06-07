Man charged in burglaries of pro athletes’ homes including Richard Sherman and Julio Rodriguez

WASHINGTON — A 21-year-old man has been charged with multiple burglaries, allegedly targeting the homes of professional athletes, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Earl Henderson Riley IV was charged with breaking into the homes of Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez and pitcher Luis Castillo, as well as former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Blake Snell.

On March 31, Richard Sherman posted on X that several armed men broke into his home the day before while his wife and kids were inside.

House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift. Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out. pic.twitter.com/HSHPiRHuoP — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

According to court documents, Mariners CF Julio Rodriguez’s home was burglarized on May 1 on Mercer Island. His girlfriend was home at the time and she barricaded herself in a bathroom while she called 911.

Over $194,000 in jewelry and high-end purses were stolen, documents say.

Mariners Pitcher Luis Castillo’s home was burglarized twice - once on February 7, and again on March 28, prosecutors say.

Surveillance video at Castillo’s home captured the suspects fleeing in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, which helped lead authorities to Earl Henderson Riley IV’s arrest.

In Edmonds, the home of Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Blake Snell was burglarized on March 24. Court documents say the damage was discovered on March 26 by security associates at the home.

Over $200,000 in items were stolen, according to the documents.

Prosecutors also say burglars attempted to enter the home of former Mariner Edgar Martinez on March 29. Suspects were seen walking on the property but did not enter the residence and nothing was stolen, according to documents.

Court documents reveal that Earl Henderson Riley IV was previously released from court custody on February 7, 2025, after pleading guilty to previous robbery counts.

Riley is being held in the King County Jail on $1 million bail, the prosecutor’s office says.

