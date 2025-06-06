Manhunt for Travis Decker: North Cascades trails, including part of PCT, closed as search ramps up

WASHINGTON — The manhunt for Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three young daughters during a scheduled visit, is still underway across Washington State.

On June 2, Decker’s truck was found abandoned in a trail area of Leavenworth, and the girls’ bodies were found nearby.

Since then, law enforcement across Washington have been looking for him.

Law enforcement officials say Decker has military training and is able to survive secluded in the wilderness.

Because of this, several camps and hiking trails have been closed.

Also, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning for people living in rural King, Snohomish, Chelan, Kittitas and Okanagan Counties. Deputies said that people who live in remote cabins should keep their doors locked, including those in sheds and outbuildings, and keep lights on to make it look like they’re home. They also said to expect increased police patrols at all hours.

A decent portion of trails and campsites in the North Cascades National Park has been closed to better locate Decker.

The following trails are closed, including backcountry camps and cross-country zones along closed trails:

Pacific Crest Trail within the park complex (Agnes Creek, Old Wagon, and Bridge Creek trails)

Rainbow Lake Trail

Rainbow Creek Trail

McAlester Lake Trail

Twisp Pass Trail (to USFS border)

Stiletto Spur Trail

North Fork Bridge Creek Trail

Upper Stehekin Valley Trail

Flat Creek Trail

Thunder Creek Trail from Park Creek Pass to the junction with Upper Stehekin Valley Trail

Upper Stehekin Valley Trail to junction with Horseshow Basin Trail

Trails are closed until further notice due to ongoing search operations for a suspect in Chelan County.

A spokesperson for the Pacific Crest Trail Association said:

“The Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA) is aware of ongoing law enforcement activity involving a person who may be traveling on or near the Pacific Crest Trail in Okanogan and Chelan Counties in Washington State.”

What else is closed nearby?

What’s closed?

The closure area surrounds the Icicle Creek drainage southwest of Leavenworth. It begins at the Snow Lakes Trailhead at Forest Service Road (FSR) 7600000 and loops through high alpine terrain including Colchuck Pass, Dragontail Peak, Mount Stuart, and surrounding ridgelines before returning to the starting point. The boundary encompasses key hiking routes and developed campgrounds.

Closed Campgrounds:

Eightmile Campground

Bridge Creek Campground

Icicle Group Campground

Johnny Creek Campground

Ida Creek Campground

Chatter Creek Campground

Rock Island Campground

Blackpine Horse Camp

Closed Roads:

More than 20 forest service roads are off-limits, including all primary spurs off FSR 7600000. This includes:

FSR 7600100, 7600800, 7600900

FSR 7600020, 7601111, 7601112 (and spurs A & B)

FSR 7603000 and its spurs including 7603175, 7605000, 7605113

Additional roads: FSR 7600315, 7600415 (and spur A), 7600615, 7600616, 7600810

Closed Trails:

Some of the region’s most popular alpine and backcountry trails are impacted, including:

Trail 1553 (Snow Lakes)

Trail 1599 (Stuart Lake)

Trail 1599.1 (Colchuck Lake)

Trail 1552 (Eightmile Lake)

Trail 1554 (Eightmile Trout Creek)

Trail 1579 (Fourth of July)

Trail 1580 (Chatter Creek)

Trail 1596 and all segments of the Icicle Gorge loop

Trail 1570 (upper portions of Icicle Ridge)

Trail 1551 (Icicle Creek)

Trail 1558 (Jack Creek)

Trail 1555 (Trout Creek)

Trail 1597 (Jack Pine)

Trail 1565 (Blackpine)

Trail 6723 (Bruce’s Boulder)

Exceptions

Emergency personnel, such as law enforcement, rescue teams, or those with special Forest Service permits, are exempt from the closure.

Forest officials emphasized that the closure order is meant to ensure public safety.

Anyone found violating the closure could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals or $10,000 for organizations, under federal law.

Decker tats

Decker is 5′8″ and has dark hair and may have a beard. He has extensive identifiable tattoos.

If you see him, do not approach. He is considered dangerous and may be armed. If you see, or believe you have seen Decker, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit your information here.

©2025 Cox Media Group